 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul and Arshdeep Singh to headline strong list of players with top base price

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. This is the second time that an IPL auction is taking place outside of the country, following last year’s event held in Dubai. 

Updated - November 24, 2024 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25

A total of 574 players have been selected from an original pool of 1,574 candidates. These players will be auctioned on November 24-25 in Jeddah. The roster comprises 208 international players, 12 uncapped international prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian players. 

This year’s auction will feature some high-profile India stars such as Rishabh Pant, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh. The 10 franchises will collectively have around ₹641.5 crore to spend for the available 204 slots.

Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players. As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of ₹558.5 crore.

Each franchise was allocated ₹120 crore to build their squads but after the retention process, which was announced on October 31, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse — ₹110.5 crore. The “X-factor” that Rishabh Pant offers will trigger a bidding war for him in Sunday’s IPL mega auction in Jeddah and the wicketkeeper batter could smash the ₹25 crore barrier, reckoned former India batter Suresh Raina.

  • November 24, 2024 13:38
    Loading in Jeddah: the biggest auction with star Indian players to go under the hammer

    Off the Red Sea, Jeddah — the second-largest city of Saudi Arabia — is considered the gateway to the holy city of Mecca. Over the next two days, however, the Benchmark Arena will not only put the nation on the cricketing map, but also end up being the gateway to riches for a plethora of cricketers.

    A total of 577 cricketers — legends and lesser-known names — will hope to draw the franchises’ attention during the annual bidding fiesta called the IPL Player Auction.

    As the franchise entourages descended on the port city, indications are that it will be the grandest auction — not just metaphorically — of the 18 auctions held in the history of the Indian Premier League.

  • November 24, 2024 13:26
    IPL auction: When and where to watch

    The IPL mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. The event will start at 3 p.m. IST on November 24.

    The IPL 2025 auction will be telecasted on Star Sports. You can also watch the live streaming of the auction on the Jio Cinema OTT platform, both on the app and the website.

Published - November 24, 2024 01:26 pm IST

