A total of 574 players have been selected from an original pool of 1,574 candidates. These players will be auctioned on November 24-25 in Jeddah. The roster comprises 208 international players, 12 uncapped international prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

This year’s auction will feature some high-profile India stars such as Rishabh Pant, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh. The 10 franchises will collectively have around ₹641.5 crore to spend for the available 204 slots.

Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players. As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of ₹558.5 crore.

Each franchise was allocated ₹120 crore to build their squads but after the retention process, which was announced on October 31, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse — ₹110.5 crore. The “X-factor” that Rishabh Pant offers will trigger a bidding war for him in Sunday’s IPL mega auction in Jeddah and the wicketkeeper batter could smash the ₹25 crore barrier, reckoned former India batter Suresh Raina.

