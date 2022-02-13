IPL Auction 2022 live updates | Punjab gets Liam Livingstone for ₹11.50 crore

General view during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on February 12, 2022 Sportzpics for IPL | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

February 13, 2022 12:01 IST

Teams to use remaining money to bring more balance to sides

Hello and welcome to our day 2 coverage of the IPL Auction 2022 in Bengaluru. While the likes of Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer ruled the day of the auction, players like Aaron Finch, Dawin Malan and Eoin Morgan will go under the hammer today. In total, 74 players were sold on the opening day, including 20 overseas men.

The first day was also sad for some veterans, including Suresh Raina and Steve Smith who remained unsold.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have the most money left in their purse with ₹28.65 crore and ₹27.85 crore, respectively. Lucknow Supergiants have spent most of their money with just ₹6.90 crore left in their bucket. Stay with us for the live updates.

12.00 p.m.

Day 2 begins

Day 2 of the TATA IPL 2022 auction begins.

12.02 p.m.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades absent

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who collapsed midway through the opening day of the auction, is still not fully recovered and has not been available to conduct the bidding proceedings. Sports presenter Charu Sharma, who filled in for Edmeades on Saturday, will continue the auction.

12.05 p.m.

Adien Markram, with a base price of ₹1 crore, is the first player to go for bidding on day 2. He is sold for ₹2.6 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

12.13 p.m.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for the base price of ₹1 crore.

12.14 p.m.

England batter Dawid Malan, with a base price of ₹1.5 crore, goes unsold.

12.16 p.m.

Mandeep Singh, with a base price of ₹85 lakh, is sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹1.10 crore.

12.18 p.m.

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia goes unsold.

12.18 p.m.

Former KKR skipper, Eoin Morgan remains unsold. Morgan had a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

12.19 p.m.

Australia’s T20 captain Aron Finch, with the base price of ₹1.5 crore, goes unsold.

12.34 p.m.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has the base price of ₹1 crore. After Chennai Super Kings and KKR go head to head for Livingstone, Punjab Kings jumps in and is currently bidding at ₹6 crore. KKR and PBKS are now competing for the player. Gujarat Titans enter the bidding with ₹7 crore and now goes head to head with PBKS. It gets interesting as the teams fight for the Englishman and the bid has reached ₹10 crore. GT seems to have given up as the price goes up, while Sunrisers Hyderabad join the party with ₹11.25 crore. However, he is sold to PBKS for ₹11.50 crore.

12.36 p.m.

Dominic Drakes, who has a base price of ₹75 lakh, is sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹1.10 crore.

12.38 p.m.

James Neesham of NewZealand goes unsold.

12.40 p.m.

India spinner Jayant Yadav is sold to Gujarat Titan for ₹1.70 crore.

12.42 p.m.

Vijay Shankar, whose base price is ₹50 lakh, is sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹1.4 crore. CSK also bid for Shankar but gave up as the price went up.

12.43 p.m.

Chris Jordan of England goes unsold.

12.46 p.m.

SRH and PBKS make bids for West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, whose base price is ₹1 crore. He is currently being bid at ₹4.40 as Rajasthan Royals make their first bid of the morning. The price goes up to ₹5.25 crore as SRH, RR and PBKS fight for Smith, who made headlines in the recently-concluded ODI series against India. He is finally sold to PBKS for ₹6 crore.

12.58 p.m.

South Africa pacer Marco Jansen, priced at ₹50 lakh, is sold to SRH for ₹4.2 crore. Mumbai Indians too fought for Jansen, who was with them last year.

1.08 p.m.

Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS and SRH make bids for Indian all-rounder Shivam Dubey, whose base price is ₹50 lakh. After the price crosses ₹2 crore, CSK joins the battle and is currently leading with a bid of ₹2.80 crore. PBKS takes it to ₹3.40 crore and CSK immediately goes up to ₹3.6 crore. Punjab: ₹3.8 crore and CSK quickly responds with ₹4 crore. Chennai wins the battle with ₹4 crore.

1.11 p.m.

Krishnappa Gowtham, with a base price of ₹50 lakhs, is sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹90 lakhs.

1.26

As the auction resumes after a short break, India pacer Ishant Sharma, with a base price of ₹1.5 crore, goes unsold.

1.28 p.m.

Syed Khaleel Ahmed, with a base price of ₹50 lakhs, is us for the grabs. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are currently battling for the pacer with bids reaching up to ₹5 crore.