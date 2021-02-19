IPL auction 2021 | Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player in IPL history

The Karnataka player was picked by CSK for ₹9.25 crore

K. Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history when he was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹9.25 crore at the auction on Thursday.

Gowtham was picked up after a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and CSK.

KKR and SRH initially pushed the bids up to ₹7.5 crore, before CSK entered the mix and beat out SRH to secure the deal.

Gowtham is thrilled to get the chance to play under CSK superstar and skipper M.S. Dhoni. “I’m very happy to play for CSK. It is a dream come true for me — to play under ‘Thala’ (Dhoni) and with (Suresh) Raina bhai.

“I’m very excited; I’m still nervous and shivering. I’m very pleased that CSK has so much faith in me. I will try to win as many games as possible,” Gowtham said in a video posted on CSK’s twitter handle.