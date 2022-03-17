IPL allows additional DRS appeal

In each innings, each team shall be allowed to make a maximum of two Player Review request that is categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 17, 2022 10:29 IST

Ever since the IPL adopted DRS usage in 2018, each team was allowed DRS usage up to one unsuccessful appeal per innings per team.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities have increased the number of unsuccessful appeals through Decision Review System (DRS) from one to two for its 15th edition, starting March 26.

“In each innings, each team shall be allowed to make a maximum of two Player Review request that is categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’,” states clause 3.6.1 in Appendix of the playing conditions. The operational rules and the tournament playing conditions, accessed by The Hindu, were shared by IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin with franchise representatives earlier this week.

Besides, the operational rules have also specified stringent penalties for biosecure bubble breach for players, their families and team officials. While the first offence for a player or team offiial will see a seven-day re-quarantine “without pay for the number of matches missed”, a second offence will result in a one-match suspension after completing an additional seven-day quarantine period.

A third offence will result in “removal from the Registered Squad for the rest of the season – no replacement allowed”, according to the playing conditions.

The operational rules specify that at least 12 players, including at least seven Indians, will be required for a team to take the field in the event of a COVID-19-related situation. In case the minimum number of required players are unavailable, the rules state the BCCI will try its best to reschedule the game.

“BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding,” states operational rules.

Meanwhile, the IPL playing conditions have been amended in accordance to the recent change in laws of the game. “Upon a catch dismissal, irrespective of whether the batsmen crossed or not the incoming batsman will take the strike (except if it’s the last ball of the over),” states the document.