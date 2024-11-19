Rishabh Pant on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) rejected the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's assessment that the India wicketkeeper-batter left Delhi Capitals due to disagreement over his retention fee ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League.

Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals last year after making a comeback from a horrific car accident, is among the marquee players who were not retained by their franchises. He is expected to be one of the most sought-after players when the auction takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

“My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say,” Pant wrote on X, responding to a broadcaster video showing Gavaskar talking about the auction dynamics.

Gavaskar said while he expects Delhi Capitals to rope in Pant once again, he also wondered if there was a disagreement over the fee between the franchise and the player.

“The auction dynamics are completely different; we don’t really know how it will go. But what I feel is that Delhi would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in the squad,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Sometimes, when a player is to be retained, there is talk between the franchise and the player and franchise about the fees that are expected.” “As you can see, some of the players who have been retained by the franchise, they’ve gone for more than say, what the No 1 retention fee deduction would be. Clearly I think, maybe there was some disagreement over there,” he said.

Gavaskar said Delhi Capitals will have to look for a new captain as well if Pant is not there in the roster.

“My feeling is that Delhi would definitely want Pant back because they need a captain as well. If Rishabh Pant is not in their squad then they have to look for a new captain. My feeling is (that) Delhi would definitely go for Rishabh Pant,” he said.

Pant, along with other former captains Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants), is listed at a base price of ₹2 crore each among marquee Indian players.

Pant has always been a part of the Delhi franchise since his IPL debut in 2016, scoring 3,284 runs at 35.31 with one century and 18 fifties in 111 matches.