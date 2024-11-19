 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant rejects Gavaskar’s assessment, says did not leave DC due to disagreement over retention fee

Rishabh Pant has always been a part of the Delhi franchise since his IPL debut in 2016, scoring 3,284 runs at 35.31 with one century and 18 fifties in 111 matches.

Published - November 19, 2024 02:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rishabh Pant rejected the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s assessment that the India wicketkeeper-batter left Delhi Capitals due to disagreement over his retention fee ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League. File

Rishabh Pant rejected the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s assessment that the India wicketkeeper-batter left Delhi Capitals due to disagreement over his retention fee ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) rejected the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's assessment that the India wicketkeeper-batter left Delhi Capitals due to disagreement over his retention fee ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League.

Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals last year after making a comeback from a horrific car accident, is among the marquee players who were not retained by their franchises. He is expected to be one of the most sought-after players when the auction takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

“My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say,” Pant wrote on X, responding to a broadcaster video showing Gavaskar talking about the auction dynamics.

Test cricket is where I belong the most, asserts Rishabh Pant as he scripts dream comeback

Gavaskar said while he expects Delhi Capitals to rope in Pant once again, he also wondered if there was a disagreement over the fee between the franchise and the player.

“The auction dynamics are completely different; we don’t really know how it will go. But what I feel is that Delhi would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in the squad,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Sometimes, when a player is to be retained, there is talk between the franchise and the player and franchise about the fees that are expected.” “As you can see, some of the players who have been retained by the franchise, they’ve gone for more than say, what the No 1 retention fee deduction would be. Clearly I think, maybe there was some disagreement over there,” he said.

Pant is the real deal, never mind his occasional dalliance with ordinariness

Gavaskar said Delhi Capitals will have to look for a new captain as well if Pant is not there in the roster.

“My feeling is that Delhi would definitely want Pant back because they need a captain as well. If Rishabh Pant is not in their squad then they have to look for a new captain. My feeling is (that) Delhi would definitely go for Rishabh Pant,” he said.

Pant, along with other former captains Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants), is listed at a base price of ₹2 crore each among marquee Indian players.

Pant has always been a part of the Delhi franchise since his IPL debut in 2016, scoring 3,284 runs at 35.31 with one century and 18 fifties in 111 matches.

Published - November 19, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.