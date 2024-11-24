 />

IPL 2025 mega auction: What are the RTM rules during the auction

The RTM rule allows a franchise to retain a player they released by matching the highest bid for that player at the auction.

Updated - November 24, 2024 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 84 players will go under the hammer on day 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction held at Jeddah on November 24, 2024.

The Right to Match (RTM) was introduced for the first time in 2018. The RTM rule will allow the franchises to bring back a player from their previous season to their squad.

The RTM card will allow teams that didn’t use their full quota of six player retentions ahead of the auction to retain some of the players from their previous squads.

A team can use the RTM card to match the highest bid placed on a player who was part of its squad during the previous season. However, in this auction, the franchise that places the original bid will be allowed one more opportunity to raise the bid for the player after the RTM card is invoked.

If the team with the RTM option decides to match that final bid, it will retain the player in question. If not, the original bidder will secure the player’s services while the RTM card will be restored for the team that loses out.

Barring Rajasthan Royals and defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders, who used their full quota of six player retentions, all other teams will have the RTM option during the auction.

The cap on retaining a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players will also apply to the use of RTM.

Published - November 24, 2024 06:12 pm IST

