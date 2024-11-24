IPL 2025 Mega auction: List of players retained by 10 franchises and remaining purse amount

Off the Red Sea, Jeddah — the second-largest city of Saudi Arabia — is considered the gateway to the holy city of Mecca. Over the next two days, however, the Benchmark Arena will not only put the nation on the cricketing map, but also end up being the gateway to riches for a plethora of cricketers.

A total of 577 cricketers — legends and lesser-known names — will hope to draw the franchises’ attention during the annual bidding fiesta called the IPL Player Auction.

As the franchise entourages descended on the port city, indications are that it will be the grandest auction — not just metaphorically — of the 18 auctions held in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Here we look at the retained players and the remaining purse amount with the franchises

Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma. The franchise has ₹45 crore remaining

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal. The franchise has ₹83 crore in hand.

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel. The amount remaining for Delhi Capitals is ₹73 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni. Remaining amount is 69 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh. Kolkata Knight Riders has ₹51 crore in hand.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma. The remaining amount with Rajasthan Royals is ₹41 crore.

Punjab Kings

Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh. With retaining only two players Punjab Kings has a larger purse of ₹110.5 crore

Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat Titans goes iinto the auction with a purse of ₹69 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head. Sunrisers Hyderabad has a purse of ₹45 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings has a purse of ₹55 crore