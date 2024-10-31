ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2025 | Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain

Published - October 31, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Mumbai

My journey started here and you know everything that I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians, says Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya | Photo Credit: PTI

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League’s 2025 edition, despite the team having a disastrous 2024 season under his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

“I have received a lot of love back, (it) means the world to me. My journey started here and you know everything that I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians,” Hardik said after his reappointment.

Referring to Mumbai Indians’ five retained players, including himself, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Hardik stated, “We are five fingers but one fist, that’s how I look at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be interesting to see whether Captain Hardik is able to convert the five fingers into a fist in reality. In IPL 2024, since his controversial return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, the team appeared a disgruntled unit on and off the field, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Come 2025, it will be interesting to see how Rohit – India’s Test and ODI captain, Suryakumar – India’s T20I captain and Bumrah – India’s Test vice-captain at the moment – react to Hardik, the leader.

MI owner Akash Ambani was confident about his team’s abilities. “We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core and this belief has been reinforced during the course of recent events,” Ambani said.

“...This unified effort reinstates MI’s commitment to building strong trust and ownership amongst our core group, our fans and other stakeholders. We will strive to continue playing the passionate brand of cricket everyone expects from us.”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cricket / sport / IPL

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US