IPL 2024 | Online ticket sale for CSK vs. RCB will begin on March 18

March 16, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited in a press release on Saturday has announced that the online ticket sale for the inaugural IPL 2024 match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 will begin from 9.30 a.m. on March 18 on Paytm and www.insider.in.

Details (read as stands: rate): C/D/E lower: 1700; C/D/E upper: 4000; I/J/K lower: 4500; I/J/K upper: 4000; KMK Terrace: 7500.

Only two tickets will be issued per person. Entry gates will be opened at 4.30 p.m. on the matchday.

The TNCA has also reserved limited seats in the ‘I’ lower stand for physically challenged patrons requiring wheelchair to access the stadium.

Car and two-wheeler parking: Kalaivanar Arangam, PWD – opposite V. Pattabiraman Gate on Wallajah Road, Madras University Campus, Omundurar Medical College Campus, Railway car parking, Victoria Hostel.

