IPL 2024: Rahul, de Kock make it a walk in the park for LSG

April 20, 2024 - Lucknow

It was one of those perfect games for a local fan. You get to see your hero from the rival side create some magic, but your team wins the contest.

M.S. Dhoni played a stunning cameo (28 not out, 9b, 3x4, 2x6), justifying the rousing reception he received from his followers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Friday night, and helped Chennai Super Kings post 176 for six. But that total was chased down with ease by Lucknow Super Giants, with eight wickets and an over to spare.

That chase was led fittingly by the captain. K.L. Rahul was magnificent, making (82, 53b, 9x4, 3x6). Giving him company was his opening partner Quinton de Kock (54, 43b, 5x4, 1x6). They complemented each other well, and ensured the innings progressed at just the right pace.

They put on 134, virtually batting CSK out of the match. The PowerPlay produced 54. CSK’s formidable attack was made to look less potent by two talented, attractive batters.

Rahul, in particular, was very pleasing to the eye, like when he conjured up a gorgeous six off the back foot over point off Deepak Chahar, the pacer who was returning after a fortnight, from a niggle.

CSK had to wait until the last ball of the 15th over for a breakthrough, which was provided by Mustafizur Rahman, as de Kock tried a ramp shot and was caught behind.

When Rahul’s innings was finally ended by an incredible one-handed diving catch by Ravindra Jadeja at point off Matheesha Pathirana, the host required just 16 from 17 balls.

Earlier, Jadeja had done his bit with the bat, too. Promoted to No. 4, after CSK lost Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad inside five overs, he scored an unbeaten 57 (40b, 5x4, 1x6).

Some fine bowling, especially by Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya, had CSK struggling. When Impact Player Sameer Rizvi, who came in for Ajinkya Rahane (36, 24b, 5x4, 1x6), was stumped by Rahul off Krunal, CSK slid to 90 for five in 12.2 overs.

The fireworks from Moeen Ali (30, 20b, 3x6) and Dhoni helped, but the total proved not competitive enough.

