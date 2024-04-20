IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate

April 20, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L. Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined ₹12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow.

Playing at home, LSG beat defending champions CSK by eights wickets in the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 19. As it was the first offence of both the teams this season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined 12 lakh, an IPL statement read.

"Mr K.L. Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow," the IPL said.

Openers K.L. Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who made classy fifties on a slow pitch, produced a chasing masterclass to power LSG to a comfortable win over CSK. Asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a solid unbeaten 57 before Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9) went on a six-hitting spree to take CSK to a fighting 176 for six.

In reply, K.L. Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) batted with authority during their match-winning alliance of 134, the highest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium, as LSG scored 180 for 2 in 19 overs to recover from back-to-back defeats and consolidate their position in the table.

CSK, who came into the match with twin wins, on the other hand, slumped to their third loss in this IPL.