Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler on April 6 overtook Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star batter Rohit Sharma to become the eighth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket.

Buttler achieved this upward movement in charts during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur.

This was also his 100th IPL match. Buttler scored 100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 172.

Now in 407 T20 matches, Buttler has made 11,281 runs at an average of 34.71 and a strike rate of over 144, with seven centuries and 80 fifties, with the best score of 124. Rohit, who has slipped to ninth, has 11,225 runs in 429 matches at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of almost 134, with seven centuries and 74 fifties.

His best score is 121*. The highest run-getter in T20 cricket is West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has made 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75. He has scored 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries, with the best score is 175*.

Buttler had a memorable 100th IPL match. This was Buttler's sixth IPL century, which came after a long period of struggle.

Before this century, Buttler had scored just 183 runs in his previous ten IPL innings, which included three ducks and a knock of 95 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. Now, he has tied with West Indies legend Chris Gayle for having second-most centuries in the IPL and is three more away from Virat's all-time record of eight IPL tons.

Buttler won his 11th 'Player of the Match' award for Rajasthan Royals, making it the most by a player of his franchise in the IPL history, overtaking veteran Ajinkya Rahane's tally of 10 awards.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter became only the second player after KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants (back in 2022 against Mumbai Indians), to smash a century in his 100th IPL match.

In 100 IPL matches, Buttler has scored 3,358 runs at an average of 38.15, with six centuries and 19 fifties coming in just 99 innings. His best score is 124.

Buttler also surpassed Ajinkya Rahane (2,810 runs in 100 matches), to become the second-highest run-getter for RR in all of T20 cricket, scoring 2,831 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of over 148. He has scored six centuries and 18 fifties for the franchise, with the best score of 124. The English superstar has also played for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Sanju Samson remains the franchise's top-scorer, with 3,581 runs in 134 matches at an average of 30.87 and a strike rate of over 139.28, with two centuries and 28 fifties. His best score is 119. Coming to the match, RR put RCB to field first.

Despite an opening partnership of 125 runs between skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 33 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (113* in 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes), RCB failed to put up a fine total on the board, settling for 183/3 in their 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Nandre Burger also took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RR did lose Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. But skipper Sanju Samson (69 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) joined forces with Jos Buttler (100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), who roared back into form with a century in his 100th IPL match. Despite some quick wickets later, RR chased down the total with five balls and six wickets in hand.

Reece Topley (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each but it was not enough.Buttler took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top spot, having won four of their four games, which gives them eight points. RCB is in the eighth spot with a win in their five matches, giving them only two points.

