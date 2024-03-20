ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 | Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Mohammed Shami's replacement

March 20, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Mohammed Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London; He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024

PTI

Mohammed Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year’s ODI World Cup final. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, the Indian Premier League said on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem.

He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.

Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year's ODI World Cup final here, which India lost by six wickets against Australia.

As for Warrier, the 32-year-old has played five IPL matches since 2019, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 7.88.

"Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering," read a statement from IPL.

"His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac." GT will be his fourth IPL franchise, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

GT will play their IPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians on March 24 here.

