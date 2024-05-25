IPL 2024 Finals: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer speaks about trying times he has faced

After a successful ODI World Cup in 2023, when he scored 530 runs, Shreyas Iyer has had a tough few months this year.

The middle-order batter lost his place in the Indian Test team midway through the England series and subsequently lost out on his central contract as well, despite qualifying for a Grade-C based on the number of matches he has played.

It was widely believed that not playing domestic cricket cost him the contract. He eventually played in the semifinals and final of the Ranji Trophy during Mumbai’s victorious campaign.

The 29-year-old has battled persistent back issues, and ahead of the IPL final, he spoke about the trying times he has faced in the last few months.

“I was definitely struggling after the World Cup in the longer format. When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it. But, at the same time, the competition was with myself. When I came, when the IPL was approaching, all I wanted was to see to it that I put my best foot forward,” said Shreyas.

The Mumbai batter also spoke about how things have started falling into place since the Ranji final. “It has been fantastic. And yeah, we won the final. I was part of the team and contributed in the final (95 in the second innings). So it gives me immense pleasure, to be honest, to be playing so well in the last few months,” said the KKR skipper.

“All I did was stay in the present and not think about what would happen to me or worry about the selection processes or anything. I just wanted to come and participate and see to it that I play to the best of my abilities.”

