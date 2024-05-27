ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 final, KKR vs SRH: Australia's Starc justifies price tag in warning shot before World Cup

Updated - May 27, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 10:34 am IST - MELBOURNE

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc, the costliest cricketer in the history of the IPL, was named Player of the Match in the IPL 2024 final after taking 2-14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

AP

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma during the final of IPL 2024 on May 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

A slow start in the Indian Premier League put Mitchell Starc's record price tag under the microscope but the Australian all-formats hero underlined his worth as he lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to a third title.

Starc, the costliest cricketer in the history of the league, was named Player of the Match after taking 2-14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, including bowling opener Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable delivery that pundits judged the tournament's best.

KKR played like invincibles throughout the season: Skipper Shreyas Iyer

The performance followed on from his brilliant semi-final when he took three wickets and bowled Australia team mate Travis Head with the second ball.

Starc started the tournament as one of its least economical bowlers, generating headlines across the world that compared his $2.98 million price tag with his paucity of wickets.

It also led to a few light-hearted barbs from team mates.

None will be laughing at him now.

"There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money," said the rangy left-armer.

"I am older and more experienced now, so that has helped with managing the expectations and leading the attack.

"It's been a lot of fun, it's been great to learn and see how these guys go about it but full credit to the whole players and staff, it's made my life pretty easy."

Starc's stunning return to form in the IPL burnishes his record in big matches and comes days before the T20 World Cup starts in the United States and the Caribbean.

The 34-year-old took three wickets in the final of last year's 50-over World Cup against hosts India and will likely be important for Australia's hopes of becoming the first nation to hold cricket's three global trophies in tests, ODIs and T20.

Kolkata's eye-watering bid for Starc during the IPL auctions stunned the cricket world late last year but it now appears to have been a master stroke.

They may have to fork out more to retain his services in 2025.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will no doubt be happier playing with Starc for Australia than against him in the IPL.

"I thought they bowled fantastically," Cummins said after Hyderabad were skittled for 113.

"Unfortunately, my old mate Starcy turned it on again."

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

