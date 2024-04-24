GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17, DC vs GT | Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

While GT fielded an unchanged playing XI for the contest, Delhi Capitals made two changes bringing in Sumit Kumar and Shai Hope in place of Lalit Yadav and Australian batting stalwart David Warner

April 24, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on April 24, 2024. Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.

Gill, playing his 100th IPL match, announced an unchanged playing XI for the contest.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, who are struggling at the eighth spot with just three wins, made two changes bringing in Sumit Kumar and Shai Hope in place of Lalit Yadav and Australian batting stalwart David Warner.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

