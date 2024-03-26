ADVERTISEMENT

IPL CSK vs GT | To have everybody contribute is a positive, says coach Fleming

March 26, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.

Big picture: Though none of the Super Kings batters crossed 40 in the chase against RCB, Dhoni didn’t get an opportunity to show his skills as a finisher. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Chennai Super Kings chased down Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 173 with none of its batters crossing even 40 in the IPL 2024 season opener.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said he was not worried about no one batting right through the innings as long as the job was done.

“You don’t always get it with one big score. So, to have everybody contribute is a positive as well. Yes, games are easier if one player gets a 75-plus score. That’s the aim, but it does not always happen,” said Fleming on the eve of the fixture against Gujarat Titans.

There is no ‘designated’ aggressive opener between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, revealed Fleming.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, it’s not defined like that. One day a player will get away better than another. Rachin was nice and positive the other day. It could be Ruturaj or even another opening combination on Tuesday.”

Strong intent

When asked if it’s the Impact Player rule or the intent that is behind the team’s attacking approach, Fleming said: “From our point of view, it’s probably the intent. In the years we don’t do well, we look at why and we rectify that. And one of the changes was very strong intent.”

Fleming confirmed that Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was available for selection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US