IPL 2024 | CSK ropes in Richard Gleeson as replacement for injured Devon Conway

Conway's unavailability for the season was confirmed even before the tournament started last month

April 19, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Chennai

PTI
File picture of Richard Gleeson of England, who has joined Chennai Super Kings

File picture of Richard Gleeson of England, who has joined Chennai Super Kings | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings named English pacer Richard Gleeson as their replacement for injured New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

The Black Caps southpaw had suffered a fractured left thumb during the T20 International series against Australia in February and had undergone surgery for the same.

Anticipated to be out for eight weeks, Conway's unavailability for the season was confirmed even before the tournament started last month.

The New Zealander has been playing for CSK since 2022 and has been a vital cog in its batting.

He earned the Player of the Match recognition in the IPL 2023 final, helping his team win the record fifth title with a 25-ball 47.

As for Gleeson, it would be his maiden outing in the IPL, joining the Yellow Brigade for his base price of ₹50 lakh.

He has featured in six T20Is for England, scalping nine wickets at an economy of 8.90 with best figures of 3/15.

Considering his T20 numbers, Gleeson has claimed 101 wickets in 90 outings at an economy-rate of 8.18, including a fifer and a four-for.

CSK is currently placed third on the IPL 2024 points table and will next play Lucknow Super Giants away from home on Friday.

