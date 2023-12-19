ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 auction | Mitchell Starc smahes IPL auction record; KKR gets him for ₹24.75 crore

December 19, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Pat Cummins went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.50 crore while Mitchell Starc was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of ₹24.75 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Australians Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc broke all record at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai. Pat Cummins went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.50 crore while Mitchell Starc was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of ₹24.75 crore | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction in Dubai on December 19 saw many records being broken.

Australian world-cup winning captain Pat Cummins was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of ₹20.50 crore. Pat Cummins beat England all-rounder Sam Curran who was snapped by Punjab Kings for an amount of ₹18.50 crore in the 2023 auction.

Within hours of signing of Pat Cummins by Sunrisers Hyderabad, his compatriot Mitchell Starc broke all records and overtook Pat Cummins for a whopping amount of ₹24.75 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders snapped Mitchell Starc for the record amount. The bidding was intense with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fought for him until ₹9.60 crore. After that it was Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans who pushed Starc’s price past ₹20 crore mark. It was finally KKR who signed Starc.

Mitchell Starc was making a comeback to the Indian Premier League after a 9-year absence. He played IPL in 2014 and 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Another Australian Josh Hazlewood went unsold this year.

Though Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians began the bidding, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore bid for Pat Cummins aggressively pushing his price past the ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore mark. His base price was ₹2 crore.

The Australian World Cup-winning captain played for the Kolkata Knight Riders until 2022 before opting out of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

