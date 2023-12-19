ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 auction | Australian captain Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in history of IPL

December 19, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Pat Cummins who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of ₹20.50 crore played for the Kolkata Knight Riders until 2022 before opting out of the 2023 edition

The Hindu Bureau

Australian World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins became the expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League. He was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping sum of ₹20.50 crore | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the Indian Premier League 2024 auction held in Dubai, Australian World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of ₹20.50 crore

Though Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians began the bidding, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore bid for him aggressively pushing his price past the ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore mark. His base price was ₹2 crore.

The Australian World Cup-winning captain played for the Kolkata Knight Riders until 2022 before opting out of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The previous expensive player in IPL was England all-round Sam Curran who was picked by Punjab Kings for whopping sum of ₹18.50 crore during the 2023 auction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US