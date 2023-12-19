GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL 2024 auction | Australian captain Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in history of IPL

Pat Cummins who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of ₹20.50 crore played for the Kolkata Knight Riders until 2022 before opting out of the 2023 edition

December 19, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Australian World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins became the expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League. He was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping sum of ₹20.50 crore

Photo Credit: Reuters

In the Indian Premier League 2024 auction held in Dubai, Australian World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of ₹20.50 crore

Though Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians began the bidding, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore bid for him aggressively pushing his price past the ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore mark. His base price was ₹2 crore.

The Australian World Cup-winning captain played for the Kolkata Knight Riders until 2022 before opting out of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The previous expensive player in IPL was England all-round Sam Curran who was picked by Punjab Kings for whopping sum of ₹18.50 crore during the 2023 auction.

