Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/6 against LSG

May 13, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47

PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Twenty20 Championship cricket match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

 Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on May 13.

Opting to bat, the Sunrisers batters failed to convert their starts.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.

For Lucknow, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he snapped two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his four overs.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 47; Krunal Pandya 2/24).

