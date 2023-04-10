ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Lara says Dhawan's innings of 99 one of best he has seen in T20 cricket

April 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan was the lone warrior as PBKS posted 143 for 9 after being sent in to bat

PTI

Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 09, 2023. Photo: | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Captain Shikhar Dhawan's rollicking 99 off 66 balls could not help Punjab Kings win their IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but batting legend Brian Lara was mighty impressed with the knock, describing it as one of the best T20 innings he has ever seen.

Mr. Dhawan was the lone warrior as PBKS posted 143 for 9 after being sent in to bat. Sam Curran was the next best batter with 22 as all the others scored in single digit figures.

SRH, of which Mr. Lara is the head coach, chased down the target with 17 balls to spare. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with a 48-ball 74 not out and captain Aiden Markram chipping with an unbeaten 37.

"I must commend Shikhar Dhawan. I think it is one of the best innings I've ever seen in T20 Cricket," Mr. Lara told the IPL broadcasters.

"The way he shepherd the strike and totally just controlled the game," added the West Indian legend.

Mr. Dhawan's stunning knock included 12 fours and five sixes.

Another West Indian great Chris Gayle also agreed with Mr. Lara and said Mr. Dhawan deserved a century which he missed by just one run.

"Shikhar was fantastic for his team, and when you keep losing wickets around you, it’s never going to be easy, and to hold the steady nerves and to actually get to that particular total and get to 99 as well," said Mr. Gayle.

"I thought he deserved a hundred and that's one of the best innings you will ever see in the IPL as well," added the self-styled 'Universe Boss'.

