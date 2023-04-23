ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB | Rajasthan Royals elects to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 23, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

While Rajasthan Royals retained their playing XI from the previous match, RCB included David Willey in the side in place of South Africa seamer Wayne Parnell

PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Bengaluru on April 23.

RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli hoped that the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would slow down.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Heymyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

