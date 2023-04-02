ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | RCB win toss, opt to bowl against MI

April 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher stated that skipper Rohit Sharma is fit and raring to go in the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore

PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis (Captain) before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Apart from skipper du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell and Reece Topley are the other foreign players in RCB's playing XI.

For MI, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff are the overseas players in the playing XI.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US