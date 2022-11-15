IPL 2023 retention live updates | Pollard announces retirement, to take up role of batting coach with MI; SRH releases Kane Williamson

November 15, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

As the deadline (5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022) approaches for teams to submit their lists of retained players, we bring you the latest from all the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH release Williamson, Pooran

Sunrisers Hyderabad has released Kane Williamson and West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Kane Williamson, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Williamson was the skipper of the franchise in 2022, when they finished at the eighth place of the points table. They were only ahead of CSK (ninth) and MI (10th) in the 10-teams tournament.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals let go of Rassie Van der Dussen, Darryl Mitchell

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen and New Zealand batting allrounder Daryl Mitchell have been released by Rajasthan Royals, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

RR, however, have retained Devdutt Padikkal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB retain Maxwell, Du Plesis, Hasaranga; Sherfane Rutherford released, Jason Behrendorff traded

After trading Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians, Royal Challngers Bangalore have now relased Sherfane Rutherford, but are expected to retain all other six overseas players including Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen and David Willey, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK retain Jadeja

Influential all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings, reported Sportstar.

There were whispers that Jadeja will be released by the franchise as he was unhappy there, but a franchise source told Sportstar “There has been a lot of speculation in the media. But Jadeja has not spoken about anything to us. He will be playing for us in the coming season.”

Kolkat Knight Riders

Mavi, Nabi, Karunarathne rleased by KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders have, according to the latest reports, have released Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi and Chamika Karunaratne.

Gujarat Titans

Gujatart Titans release Jason Roy

England opener Jason Roy is the only player being released by the Gujarat Titans, apart from the transferred Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Roy was picked up for ₹2 crore but he had opted out of IPL 2022 later.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals retains Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, who had a modest outing in IPL 2022, has been retained by Rajasthan Royals.

Bought in for ₹7.75 crore, Padikkal scorred 376 in 12 innings last season at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 122.87. He, however, had a good domestic season opening for Karnataka, where he also smashed an unbeaten 124 of just 62 balls against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mumbai Indians

Polarde retires after being released from MI, to take up the role of batting coach with the franchise

One of the most accomplished names in T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard, on Tuesday called time on his Indian Premier League playing career after 13 seasons with league giants Mumbai Indians.

The 35-year-old wanted to carry on playing for a few more years but decided to retire from IPL after discussion with the five-time champions.

Pollard, who has 3,412 IPL runs in 189 matches, had made his MI debut back in 2010. However, his strong association with the franchise remains as he will be the team’s new batting coach.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals release Mandeep Singh, K.S. Bharat, Tim Seifert and Ashwin Hebbar: report

Delhi Capitals have released Mandeep Singh, K.S. Bharat, New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and Andhra batter Ashwin Hebbar, reported ESPN Cricinfo. They had also traded Shardul Thakur to KKR in return for Aman Khan.

Capitals had finished fifth in IPL 2022. Bharat, a wicketkeeper-batter, played only twice for the Capitals as skipper Rishabh Pant remained their number one wicketkeeeping choice. Seifert, too, played only two games while Mandeep played three. Hebbar, who was the second highest run-getter in recent Andhra Premier League, never got a game.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins, Sam Billings opt out of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Pat Cummins opted out of IPL 2023 in order to “take some rest” ahead of the Ashes and the 50-over World Cup scheduled next year.

Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP 💜💜 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022

England batsman Sam Billings also pulled out the next season, where he was expected to be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, saying that his focus is on the longer format with Kent, his county.