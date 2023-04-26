IPL 2023 | RCB opt to bowl against KKR

April 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match, in Bengaluru on April 26.

This is the third game in this IPL where Virat Kohli is stepping in for RCB regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who will be available only as a batter in this contest.

KKR, who have lost four matches on the trot, dropped Kulwant Khejroliya to bring in right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N. Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.