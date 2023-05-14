IPL 2023 | Royal Challengers Bangalore elects to bat; Rajasthan Royals bring in Zampa for Boult

May 14, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 14.

Du Plessis said the soaring mercury had played a role in his decision to bat first. Wayne Parnell has come in place of Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, while Michael Bracewell has replaced Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in the RCB playing XI.

For the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, Australian spinner Adam Zampa comes in place of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The last time the two sides met, RCB defeated RR by seven runs.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.