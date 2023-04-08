ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

April 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Guwahati

For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.

PTI

Delhi Capitals batter Lalit Yadav plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, RR scored 199 for four in the allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Capitals were restricted to 142 for nine.

Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out.

Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer takes a catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Guwahati, on April 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

DC lost two wickets in their very first over bowled by Trent Boult, who was on a hat-trick and finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Warner made 61 from 49 balls.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Jos Buttler 79, Shimron Hetymer 39 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/36).

Delhi Capitals: 142 for 9 in 20 overs (David Warner 65, Trent Boult 3/29).

Related Topics

cricket / IPL

