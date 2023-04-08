IPL 2023 | Rahane hits fastest 50 of season as CSK beat MI by 7 wickets

April 08, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157 for 8 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' Tim David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won the match in 18.1 overs. Rahane's 50 came off only 19 balls.

CSK now have two wins in three games while MI have lost both their matches so far.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians:

157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20, Mitchell Santner 2/28).

Chennai Super King:

159/3 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40 not out).