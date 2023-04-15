IPL 2023 | PBKS opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

HamberMenu
April 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG toss. Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on April 15.

Sam Curran came out for the toss as regular captain Shikhar Dhawan missed the match due to an injury which he picked up in Punjab Kings' last match.

"Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge," Curran said at the toss.

Also Read:IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS | Punjab looks to fix batting woes, Lucknow eyes top spot

Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

