IPL 2023: MI vs KKR | Mumbai opts to bowl against Kolkata, Rohit in list of substitutes

April 16, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on April 16, 2023.

MI's regular captain Rohit Sharma didn't start the game as he is down with a stomach bug. The opener is among five substitutes named by his side.

MI handed a debut to Arjun Tendulkar while Duan Jansen also came in for the five-time champions.

KKR are fielding an unchanged playing XI.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith.