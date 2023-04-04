ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | MI has invested in youngsters and time for them to show up: Head coach Mark Boucher

April 04, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

While RCB thrashed MI by eight wickets in their opening encounter, the find of IPL 2022, Tilak Varma, once again showed a lot of promise along with Punjab youngster Nehal Wadhera

PTI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher (right) at the practice session ahead of IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 01, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher is confident that the youngsters on whom the franchise has been investing for the past few years will stand up and be counted in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

While RCB thrashed MI by eight wickets on Sunday, the find of last season, Tilak Varma, once again showed a lot of promise along with Punjab youngster Nehal Wadhera.

Varma cracked an unbeaten 46-ball 84, while Wadehra scored 21 off 13 deliveries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The IPL is a massive event and it's going to be a great opportunity for some of our young boys to really show up," Boucher said in a media release issued by MI.

"The way Mumbai Indians have selected their squads over the last few years has been, how you invest in youngsters for the future. It's now time for those youngsters to show up and basically get the opportunities," the former Proteas keeper said.

MI's bowling coach Shane Bond credited the youngsters for helping MI reaching 171 in the opening game.

"Tilak played brilliantly, and so did the other youngsters," he said.

Speaking after his innings, Varma said, "I always back my shots, and I was doing the same thing here. I was asking my partners what could be a good total here and going accordingly."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US