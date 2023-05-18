IPL 2023 | LSG's Ravi Bishnoi completes 50 wickets in IPL career

May 18, 2023 01:20 am | Updated May 17, 2023 10:32 pm IST - Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi completed 50 wickets in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on May 16.

The young spinner accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Lucknow. In the match, Bishnoi took 2/26 in four overs at an economy rate of 6.50. He took wickets of well-settled openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma. This was also his 50th IPL match.

From 2020-21, he represented Punjab Kings. He was bought by LSG in the 2022 IPL mega auction. In 50 matches, he has taken 51 wickets at an average of 27.29 and an economy rate of 7.63. His best bowling figures are 3/24. The current season is shaping up to be his best so far.

In 13 matches, he has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.95. His best bowling figures are 3/28. He is the 12th-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 IPL so far.

Coming to the match, LSG was put to bat first by MI and they posted 177/3 in their 20 overs. Pacer Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla took three quick wickets for MI, dismissing Deepak Hooda (5), Prerak Mankad (0) and Quinton de Kock (16), reducing LSG to 35/3.

Then skipper Krunal Pandya (49 off 42 balls) built a partnership with Marcus Stoinis but retired hurt before he could complete his half-century. Nicholas Pooran (8*) came to the crease to join Stoinis, who went on a rampage in the death overs. Stoinis scored 89* off just 47 balls, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes.

Behrendorff picked up 2/30 in his four overs. Chawla also took 1/26 in his three overs.

In the chase of 178, MI started well with a 90-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan (59 in 39 balls, eight fours and a six) and skipper Rohit Sharma (37 in 25 balls). Following the dismissal of two openers, MI tried to keep up with the run rate but just could not do it as wickets kept falling from the other end.

Tim David (32* in 19 balls, one four and three sixes) took his side close to a win, but they fell just five runs short. MI finished at 172/5 in their 20 overs.Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Yash Thakur (2/40) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Mohsin got 1/26 in his three overs and managed to defend 11 runs in the final over, giving away only five runs.

Stoinis was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock. With this win, LSG has climbed to the third spot with seven wins, five losses in 13 matches. One match ended in no result. They have a total of 15 points. MI has slipped to fourth spot, having seven wins, six losses and 14 points after 13 matches. Both teams are still alive in the race to playoffs.