ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB | Rahul sustains thigh muscle injury, limps off field

May 01, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Lucknow

The injury happened off the last ball of the second over when Faf du Plessis punched a Marcus Stoinis delivery through the extra cover region

PTI

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul being taken off the field after he got injured during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow on May 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L. Rahul sustained an injury on his right thigh during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

Rahul limped off the field with the help of team physio and a teammate, who was in the reserve. He was finding it difficult to walk and lay on the ground writhing in pain for quite sometime after what seemed like a pulled thigh muscle while chasing the ball racing to the boundary.

He first held his right thigh and limped before collapsing onto the ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury happened off the last ball of the second over when Faf du Plessis punched a Marcus Stoinis delivery through the extra cover region and Rahul sprinted to save an imminent boundary.

The extent of the injury is yet to be ascertained and it remains to be seen if the LSG skipper is in a position to bat when his team comes out to chase.

If it is a muscle tear and not a pull, his participation in the World Test Championship final, where he is a wicket-keeping option, could be in jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US