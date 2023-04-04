ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Laser shows, folk dances, live bands to enthral fans at matches in Guwahati

April 04, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Guwahati

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium here has been designated as one of the ‘home’ venues for RR

PTI

Rajasthan Royals team members reach Guwahati. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium has been designated as one of the ‘home’ venues for RR. Photo: Twitter/@@rajasthanroyals

From folk dances to laser shows, the IPL matches in Guwahati will have more than only cricket in store for the fans when Rajasthan Royals (RR) play their ‘home’ games of this edition here.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium here has been designated as one of the ‘home’ venues for RR, which will take on Punjab Kings on April 5 and Delhi Capitals three days later.

“The focus is on cricket, definitely. But with that, the fans will also be treated to some quality entertainment on the match day,” BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a first-of-its-kind laser show will be presented between the two innings in both of the matches.

“The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East,” he added.

Cultural shows have been planned before the start of the game on both days, with a mix of folk dances and live bands, he said.

“Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists so that they can get a bigger platform,” Mr. Saikia added.

Cultural shows have to conclude 50 minutes before start of play. Live performances were a common feature in most IPL matches previously, but these had been curtailed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are glad that the ACA is bringing back the entertainment component to the IPL matches through this,” RR executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur said.

Meanwhile, RR and Punjab Kings teams reached Guwahati on April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / IPL / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US