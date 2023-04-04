IPL 2023 | Laser shows, folk dances, live bands to enthral fans at matches in Guwahati

April 04, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Guwahati

From folk dances to laser shows, the IPL matches in Guwahati will have more than only cricket in store for the fans when Rajasthan Royals (RR) play their ‘home’ games of this edition here.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium here has been designated as one of the ‘home’ venues for RR, which will take on Punjab Kings on April 5 and Delhi Capitals three days later.

“The focus is on cricket, definitely. But with that, the fans will also be treated to some quality entertainment on the match day,” BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia said.

He said a first-of-its-kind laser show will be presented between the two innings in both of the matches.

“The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East,” he added.

Cultural shows have been planned before the start of the game on both days, with a mix of folk dances and live bands, he said.

“Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists so that they can get a bigger platform,” Mr. Saikia added.

Cultural shows have to conclude 50 minutes before start of play. Live performances were a common feature in most IPL matches previously, but these had been curtailed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are glad that the ACA is bringing back the entertainment component to the IPL matches through this,” RR executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur said.

Meanwhile, RR and Punjab Kings teams reached Guwahati on April 3.

