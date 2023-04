IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

April 01, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Mohali

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their opening match of Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday.

For KKR, Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz is making his IPL debut, while Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has been named in the playing XI for Punjab Kings.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

