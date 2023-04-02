ADVERTISEMENT

Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL, Gujarat Titans confirm

April 02, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for Kane Williamson and an announcement will be made in due course

PTI

Gujarat Titans Kane Williamson was injured during IPL 2023 opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Kane Williamson, the Gujarat Titans batter, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League owing to a knee injury, the franchise said on April 2.

The New Zealand batting mainstay sustained the injury during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings last Friday.

Williamson sustained the injury to his right knee while attempting a catch during the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," said GT's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, in a press release.

Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment, the defending champions said in the press release.

Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course.

The 32-year-old got injured following a nasty fall while fielding on the boundary during the CSK innings. He had limped off the field in the 13th over.

Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, intercepted a ball headed for a possible six off CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat.

He managed to palm the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary ropes. But he fell awkwardly on the ground and clutched his right knee in pain.

He was taken off after receiving on-field treatment and did not come back to bat with B. Sai Sudharsan coming on as a substitute fielder first and later he took Williamson's place in the Titans' playing XI under the Impact Player rule.

