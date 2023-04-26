ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Jofra Archer undergoes minor elbow surgery, fit to play vs Rajasthan Royals on Sunday

April 26, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - London

The surgery in Belgium is Archer's fifth in 25 months

PTI

Jofra Archer. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer underwent a minor elbow surgery during his 19-day break earlier this month after an old injury resurfaced after playing one IPL game for the Mumbai Indians.

According to British newspaper Daily Telegraph, "Jofra Archer travelled to Belgium for minor surgery on the troublesome right elbow during a short recent spell on the sidelines at the Indian Premier League."

He is now expected to play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 30).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The surgery was performed by renowned Antwerp-based surgeon Roger van Riet, who is an elbow specialist.

Archer played MI's opening game against RCB where he went wicketless for 33 runs in four overs and then had a 19-day break after which he was smashed for 42 in four overs with a solitary wicket in the game against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians lost both games.

Archer, who was bought for ₹8 crore by MI hasn't yet been able to deliver because of his elbow issue for which he missed the entire last season having undergone a major surgery.

The Telegraph Sport claimed in its report that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that "Archer visited a specialist in Belgium."

"It is understood that, after assessment by the specialist, Archer underwent what sources describes as a "minor procedure", before returning to India."

The surgery in Belgium is Archer's fifth in 25 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US