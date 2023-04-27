ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Jason Roy fined for Code of Conduct breach in KKR-RCB match

April 27, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The KKR opener was fined 10% of his match fees for hitting one of the bails after getting out

PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Jason Roy, bowled by RCB’s Vijaykumar Vyshak, during at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The English opener, who fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted to the breach.

"Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.

The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding, it added.

The KKR opener played a fine 56-run knock in 29 balls but was left frustrated after getting out and hit one of the bails with the bat, a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.

