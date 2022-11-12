IPL 2023 | Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

Jason Behrendorff celerbates the dismissal of RCB’s Virat Kohli in IPL 2019. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff will be representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh," said a statement from the league.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

The left-arm quick has played nine T20Is, picking seven wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/21.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians - his 2018 franchise when he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

"BLUE & GOLD. AGAIN! Back to apli Mumbai after 3 seasons. Pace, swing & experience Jason Behrendorff, apli bhari #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians@JDorff5," tweeted Mumbai Indians while announcing the trade-off.

In the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, RCB finished at the fourth position in the points table with 16 points and eight wins out of 14 matches. They qualified for playoffs but lost to Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator.

The five-time Champions Mumbai Indians on the other hand finished at the bottom of the table, with only four wins in 14 matches and eight points.