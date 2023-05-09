ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Injured Archer ruled out, Mumbai Indians name Chris Jordan as replacement

May 09, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Jofra Archer, who recently returned from injury, played just five games for Mumbai Indians in this IPL season and taken two wickets before being replaced by Chris Jordan

PTI

Mumbai Indians roped in England pacer Chris Jordan following an injury to Jofra Archer | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Struggling with fitness, England pacer Jofra Archer was on Tuesday ruled out of the IPL, forcing Mumbai Indians to name fast bowler Chris Jordan as his replacement for the remainder of the T20 event.

ALSO READ
IPL 2023: CSK vs MI | Chennai breaks ‘Chepauk jinx’ against Mumbai after 13 years

Archer, who was picked by five-time champions MI for ₹8 crore in the auction, has played just five games this season and taken two wickets. He has been out of international cricket for close to two years due to a back injury and didn't feature in IPL last year.

Archer's recovery and fitness will be monitored by England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) as he returns home to focus on his rehabilitation.

Mumbai Indians bowler Jofra Archer during an IPL match against Punjab Kings on May 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

His replacement, Jordan, made his IPL debut in 2016. He has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old, who has represented England in 87 T20Is and has taken 96 wickets, had joined the MI camp in April end.

Jordan batted for close to an hour in the nets on Monday.

Jordan joins MI for ₹2 crore. Interestingly, he had gone unsold at the auction that was held in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US