ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | I’m happy I could come up with a match-winning performance, says Nicholas Pooran 

April 12, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Bengaluru:

The West Indian batter gives a good glimpse of what he is capable of 

N. Sudarshan

Lucknow Super Giants’ Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The only misstep from Nicholas Pooran on a manic night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday was in the press conference area where he slipped and fell after his cricket spikes didn’t hold up well on the glazed flooring.

On the field, the 27-year-old didn’t put a foot wrong, scoring a dashing half-century (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6) to help Lucknow Super Giants edge Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket and record it’s third victory in four games.

“It wasn’t a surprise for me,” said the Trinidadian, who came into bat with LSG requiring 114 runs from 56 balls. “It was a good cricket pitch with small boundaries. I did not think much about the situation. I just wanted to hit a couple out of the park and that got me going.”

“I had to take the chance against the leg-spinner [Karn Sharma]. And that was the rest of the innings, where everything flowed. I got out at the wrong time and that is something I want to get better at.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, Pooran has flattered to deceive. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 mega auction for ₹10.25 crore only to be released after a mediocre season. But LSG trusted his talent and paid a whopping ₹16 crore and he has given a good glimpse of what he is capable of.

“T20 is a difficult game and experience plays a massive role,” Pooran said. “I’ve struggled for the last 6-7 years in finishing games. I’ve made bad decisions and cost my team. It’s a learning curve and I’m happy I could come up with a match-winning performance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US