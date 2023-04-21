IPL 2023 | "I just want to focus on feeling good," Jofra Archer speaks ahead of his awaited return for MI

April 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Mumbai

Pace bowling sensation Jofra Archer is on the brink of returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 action after he missed Mumbai Indians' last four matches as he picked up a little niggle.

Archer's career has been plagued by injuries, but this time before making his return he is making sure that he feels good before making his return.

"To be honest, I still want to bowl fast and stuff — but when you feel good, you bowl good. I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute," Jofra Archer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Obviously the last two weeks aren't exactly what you would hope for after being so fully active. But it's what you expect when you've been off for a long time, the body's not going to be 100% straight away."

“There are going to be moments where it feels a lot more serious than it actually is. I don’t know which game will be the next game, but I’m just trying to put myself in the best position possible [to play].” During his recovery period, Archer has been sitting behind the scenes, analyzing MI’s performances and waiting for his moment to shine for them.

”It’s a great franchise and hopefully, I get the opportunity to win a few games for them. We’ve won more games than we’ve lost which is miles better than what we did last year, so everything is going well and the mood in the camp is good,” Archer added.

Even though Archer couldn’t deliver the performance he expected from himself in his debut for MI, he still has high hopes for his home debut, after watching two games at Wankhede Stadium from the dugout.

”I probably didn’t have the debut that I wanted,” he said, “but I do have the opportunity to debut at home. Hopefully, I can make it a proper one this time. When we played Chennai at home, I couldn’t believe the atmosphere — both teams have an unbelievable following. It is always great seeing the sea of blue [in the stands],” Archer concluded.

As Archer continues to focus on his recovery, Mumbai Indians have won three of their five matches in IPL 2023. They currently sit in the 6th position and prepare for their next game against Punjab Kings on April 22.