IPL 2023 | HP pacer Arpit Guleria to replace Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

Guleria made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services

April 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Himachal Pradesh bowler Arpit Guleria, who took five wickets, in action during the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Kerala at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket stadium in Nadaun on January 09 2019.

Himachal Pradesh bowler Arpit Guleria, who took five wickets, in action during the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Kerala at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket stadium in Nadaun on January 09 2019. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Himachal Pradesh right-arm fast bowler Arpit Guleria will replace injured pacer Mayank Yadav in the Lucknow Super Giants squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, the organisers announced on April 15.

It is a like-for-like replacement for LSG but the IPL statement did not clarify what exactly the injury was. Guleria joins LSG for ₹20 lakh.

Guleria made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services.

He has played 15 first-class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively.

