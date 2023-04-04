ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8

April 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in the IPL match

PTI

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami and Rahul Tewatia celebrate the dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Marsh during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Axar Patel (36; 22b) provided some late fireworks to push Delhi past the 160-mark. Opener David Warner (37; 32b) was the top-scorer for Delhi Capitals.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) vs Gujarat Titans.

