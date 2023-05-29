IPL 2023 Final GT vs CSK updates | Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans

May 29, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2023 final in Ahmedabad on May 29.

CSK vs GT live score, IPL final live updates

Both teams are playing their unchanged XI.

IPL 2023 finals was to be played on May 28 but due to persistent rains at Ahmedabad it was postponed to the reserve day on May 29.

If it wins, it will be the fifth title for Chennai Super Kings while it will be the second for the Gujarat Titans.

Two months since the two will meet on an equal footing in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29. They sparred in Qualifier 1 just days ago in Chennai, a match CSK won by 15 runs.

In the qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans, riding on Shubman Gill’s century, the defending champion thrashed the five-time title winner Mumbai Indians.

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami