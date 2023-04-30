IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS | Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets

April 30, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Chennai

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on April 30.

Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before M.S. Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.

Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs. Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 2/32.

Chennai Super Kings rode on Devon Conway’s superb unbeaten 92 to post 200 for four against Punjab Kings, even as captain MS Dhoni sent the home crowd into raptures with two sixes from the last two deliveries.

The talismanic Dhoni walked in at the fall of Ravindra Jadeja (12) to a massive roar from the crowd. He could not connect the first ball he faced from Sam Curran (4-0-46-1) and picked up a single from the next delivery, thumping one down the ground.

One delivery later, Dhoni hit a six from a wide delivery and then smacked a full toss for a maximum to finish on 13 not out as CSK finished the innings in style.

Opting to bat first, Conway, who struck 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten knock, and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) added 86 for the first wicket to put the home team on the road to a good total.

For Punjab, Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sikandar Raza took one wicket apiece.

Conway and Gaikwad continued their impressive form with the bat as they got the team off to yet another strong start, raising 50 runs in the sixth over.

Conway hit two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada’s first over to set the tone and continued to bat fluently. He hit two consecutive fours in the sixth over bowled by Curran as CSK gradually stepped up the pace. The powerplay yielded 57 runs as the Punjab Kings bowlers struggled to make an impression.

Gaikwad fell against the run of play, jumping out to a Sikander Raza delivery to be stumped by Jitesh Sharma for 37.

The big-hitting Shivam Dube was pushed up the order and he hit two big sixes, including one off Rabada. He helped add 44 runs in 26 balls with Conway to enable the Super Kings up the ante.

Dube looked good for more when he fell while going for a big hit only to be caught by Shahrukh Khan in the deep for a 17-ball 28.

Scoreboard

Punjab Kings Innings: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40; Tushar Deshpande 3/49).

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37 Devon Conway not out 92 Shivam Dube c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 28 Moeen Ali st Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 10 Ravindra Jadeja c Livingstone b Sam Curran 12 MS Dhoni not out 13 Extras: (LB-1, W-7) 8

Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 200

Fall of Wickets: 1-86, 2-130, 3-158, 4-185.

Punjab Kings bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-34-0, Sam Curran 4-0-46-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-35-1, Sikandar Raza 3-0-31-1, Liam Livingstone 1-0-16-0.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.