IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS | Chennai wins toss, opts to bat against Punjab

April 30, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat against Punjab Kings in the IPL in Chennai on April 30.

For Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings live updates click here

CSK are fielding the same playing XI while Punjab have brought in Harpreet Brar in place of Gurnoor Brar.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.