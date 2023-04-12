ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Jadeja’s spin pushes Rajasthan Royals’ innings on backfoot after steady start

April 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson were dismissed cheaply.

PTI

Akash of Chennai Super Kings appeals during the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on April 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ravindra Jadeja pushed RR’s innings on the backfoot with two important wicket in his first over. Jadeja dismissed a well-set Padikkal and RR skipper Sanju Samson in consecutive deliveries to pull Chennai back in the game after Padikkal and Buttler appeared to run through the CSK bowling lineup. At the end of 10 overs, RR scored 95 runs with the loss of three wickets.

Moeen Ali handed Padikkal a life by dropping the batsman at first slip in the final over of the powerplay after CSK struck early dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply. At the end of six over, Rajasthan Royals seemed steady at 57-1 with Buttler and Padikkal on the crease.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

It is Dhoni's 200th match as CSK captain. For CSK, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Pretorius make way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult misses out due to a niggle for the Royals.

Live scores

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, , Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(wk/c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh.

